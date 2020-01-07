Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sientra Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sientra in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the year.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 122.95% and a negative net margin of 143.76%. The company had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Sientra’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair upgraded Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $8.83 on Monday. Sientra has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $15.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $430.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 97,855.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sientra by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 148,723 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

