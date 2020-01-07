Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 7th (AACAY, ACNB, ALG, ALGT, ALXN, ANIP, ANTM, ARWR, ATRS, AVA)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, January 7th:

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “GasLog Partners LP owns, operates and acquires LNG carriers with multi-year charters. The Company charges customers for the transportation of their LNG using its LNG carriers. GasLog Partners LP is based in Monaco. “

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ferroglobe PLC provides silicon and specialty metals. It produces silicon metal and silicon and manganese based alloy, serves in the specialty chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. Ferroglobe PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Habit Restaurants, Inc., operator of The Habit Burger Grill, is a burger-centric fast casual restaurant company. It is engaged in preparing char-grilled burgers, sandwiches and salads. The Company offers tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade albacore tuna cooked over an open flame; prepared salads and a selection of sides, shakes and malts. It has operations in California, including Bay area, Central California, Greater La, Inland Empire, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego; Arizona; Utah and New Jersey. The Habit Restaurants, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Jerrick Media (OTCMKTS:JMDA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

JSR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MAG Silver (NASDAQ:MAG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mogo Finance Technology (NASDAQ:MOGO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Republic Bancorp, Inc. KY (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

REVERE BK LAURE/SH SH (OTCMKTS:REVB) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

