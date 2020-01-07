Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85. The company has a quick ratio of 84.50, a current ratio of 84.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 339.90%. The firm had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after purchasing an additional 198,708 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,598,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,659,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,082,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,086,000 after purchasing an additional 132,676 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 805,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,200,000 after purchasing an additional 341,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 162,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

