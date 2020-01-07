Ether Kingdoms Token Market Capitalization Tops $22,664.00 (IMP)

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $22,664.00 and approximately $16,684.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038894 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.50 or 0.05915189 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026877 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00036710 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001723 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token (CRYPTO:IMP) is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,789,172 tokens. The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

