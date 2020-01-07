EtherGem Market Capitalization Tops $57,841.00 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EtherGem has a total market capitalization of $57,841.00 and approximately $6,704.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EtherGem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185416 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.71 or 0.01396594 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00026268 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00120485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About EtherGem

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.