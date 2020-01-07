EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 1st. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year. Dougherty & Co currently has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of EXAS opened at $99.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. EXACT Sciences has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $123.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.23 and a beta of 1.35.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,251,926.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,735.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in EXACT Sciences by 426.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 22,101 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 5.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 210.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,220,000 after purchasing an additional 265,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

