Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Exfo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exfo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $267.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.19. Exfo has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Exfo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Exfo by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exfo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exfo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,444,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

