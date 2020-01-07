Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.09–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $66-71 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.25 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXFO. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Exfo in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exfo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Exfo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Exfo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.75.

EXFO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 289,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,961. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $267.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 1.19. Exfo has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.97.

Exfo (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $70.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.05 million. Exfo had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exfo will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exfo Company Profile

EXFO Inc develops, manufactures, and markets smarter network test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and Web-scale operators. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical power and loss testing, ORL tester, optical time domain reflectometry and iOLM, spectral testing, test function virtualization, and test reporting and automation products, as well as modular test platforms.

