Expanse (EXP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $582.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Expanse has a market capitalization of $472,285.00 and approximately $582.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Expanse has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0255 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Poloniex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,590,989 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,652 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, BiteBTC, YoBit, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

