Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 571.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 25,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $70.87 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

