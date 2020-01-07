Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,666 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.5% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Facebook by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,967.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,770,162 shares of company stock worth $332,836,883. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $213.06. 14,829,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,322,503. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.91 and a 1-year high of $212.78. The firm has a market cap of $607.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.25 and a 200-day moving average of $192.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

