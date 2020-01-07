FC Advisory LLC Acquires 1,518 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

FC Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.1% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHH stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. 98,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,867. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its 200-day moving average is $46.13. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.5566 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. REIT ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.