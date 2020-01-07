FC Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 789.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,456,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.39. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 19,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $2,618,794.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,560,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,103,607.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and have sold 1,322,859 shares worth $157,006,991. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

