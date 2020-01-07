FC Advisory LLC Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FC Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

VUG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 781,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,426. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $135.34 and a 1 year high of $184.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

