FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,855 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 225 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.76. 246,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,806,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.88. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen cut their target price on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

