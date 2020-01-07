Financial Comparison: Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) versus Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $29.24 million 2.47 $3.00 million N/A N/A Meta Financial Group $548.27 million 2.48 $97.00 million $2.66 13.61

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Meta Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 10.25% 5.59% 0.47% Meta Financial Group 17.69% 12.70% 1.69%

Risk & Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Financial Group has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and Meta Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33

Meta Financial Group has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.53%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats Magyar Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial finance loans, commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one-to-four family mortgage loans, consumer finance loans, taxpayer advance loans, agriculture loans, consumer and commercial operating loans, and commercial insurance premium finance products. In addition, the company issues prepaid cards and consumer credit products; sponsors automated teller machines into various debit networks; and offers tax refund transfer and other payment industry products and services. It operates 10 full-service branch offices in Storm Lake and Des Moines, Iowa; and Brookings and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, as well as 17 non-branch offices located in South Dakota, Texas, California, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, Tennessee, Michigan, and Canada. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

