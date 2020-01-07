Financial Comparison: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) vs. Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) and Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares United Therapeutics and Clovis Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Therapeutics -6.04% -3.54% -2.44% Clovis Oncology -298.53% -1,576.32% -53.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of United Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of United Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Clovis Oncology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for United Therapeutics and Clovis Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Therapeutics 2 4 4 0 2.20 Clovis Oncology 1 7 7 0 2.40

United Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $117.30, indicating a potential upside of 35.50%. Clovis Oncology has a consensus target price of $20.73, indicating a potential upside of 124.08%. Given Clovis Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Clovis Oncology is more favorable than United Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Therapeutics and Clovis Oncology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Therapeutics $1.63 billion 2.33 $589.20 million $13.39 6.47 Clovis Oncology $95.39 million 5.32 -$368.01 million ($7.07) -1.31

United Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Clovis Oncology. Clovis Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

United Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clovis Oncology has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Therapeutics beats Clovis Oncology on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma. It also engages in developing esuberaprost, RemoPro, Treprostinil Technosphere, Trevyent, ralinepag, and Aurora-GT to treat PAH; and the research and development of various organ transplantation-related technologies, including regenerative medicine, xenotransplantation, biomechanical lungs, and ex-vivo lung perfusion, as well as the development of medicine for other diseases. United Therapeutics Corporation has licensing and collaboration agreements with Medtronic, Inc. to develop and commercialize the implantable system for Remodulin in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan; DEKA Research & Development Corp. to develop a semi-disposable system for the subcutaneous delivery of Remodulin; MannKind Corporation to develop and license treprostinil inhalation powder, and Dreamboat and Cricket devices; Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop ralinepag for the treatment of PAH; and Samumed LLC to develop SM04646, a phase I development-stage Wnt pathway inhibitor for treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. United Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. As of 4/6/18, Rubraca® (rucaparib) is also approved by the FDA for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. FDA granted regular approval for Rubraca in this second, broader and earlier-line indication on a priority review timeline based on positive data from the phase 3 ARIEL3 clinical trial. Biomarker testing is not required for patients to be prescribed Rubraca in this maintenance treatment indication.

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.