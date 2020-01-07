Financial Contrast: EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) versus Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES)

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) and Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.1%. Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. EnLink Midstream pays out -1,614.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Midstream Partners pays out 98.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. EnLink Midstream has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Western Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EnLink Midstream and Western Midstream Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 0 6 4 0 2.40 Western Midstream Partners 0 10 3 0 2.23

EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $10.05, suggesting a potential upside of 60.80%. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus target price of $31.09, suggesting a potential upside of 44.21%. Given EnLink Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe EnLink Midstream is more favorable than Western Midstream Partners.

Risk & Volatility

EnLink Midstream has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Western Midstream Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $7.70 billion 0.40 -$13.20 million ($0.07) -89.29 Western Midstream Partners $1.99 billion 4.91 $369.43 million $2.51 8.59

Western Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EnLink Midstream. EnLink Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Western Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream -3.48% -0.09% -0.04% Western Midstream Partners 18.35% 15.32% 4.72%

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats Western Midstream Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Midstream Partners, LP is a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.