Financial Contrast: ViacomCBS (VIAC) vs. Its Rivals

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare ViacomCBS to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ViacomCBS pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 21.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ViacomCBS is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.0% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ViacomCBS and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViacomCBS 18.98% 44.13% 7.94% ViacomCBS Competitors 4.65% 16.42% 3.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ViacomCBS and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViacomCBS 0 1 7 0 2.88 ViacomCBS Competitors 281 813 1506 63 2.51

ViacomCBS currently has a consensus price target of $55.80, suggesting a potential upside of 32.67%. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 18.26%. Given ViacomCBS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS’s peers have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViacomCBS and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ViacomCBS $14.51 billion $1.96 billion 8.10 ViacomCBS Competitors $5.43 billion $702.02 million -0.35

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. ViacomCBS is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats its peers on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.