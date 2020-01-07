Financial Survey: W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and Safety Insurance Group (NYSE:SAFT)

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) and Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for W. R. Berkley and Safety Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score W. R. Berkley 2 3 2 0 2.00 Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus price target of $68.12, suggesting a potential downside of 1.21%. Given W. R. Berkley’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe W. R. Berkley is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Dividends

W. R. Berkley pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. W. R. Berkley pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Safety Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of W. R. Berkley shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Safety Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Safety Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio W. R. Berkley $7.69 billion 1.65 $640.75 million $2.67 25.82 Safety Insurance Group $836.50 million 1.72 $83.19 million N/A N/A

W. R. Berkley has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group.

Risk & Volatility

W. R. Berkley has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares W. R. Berkley and Safety Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets W. R. Berkley 8.82% 10.60% 2.40% Safety Insurance Group 10.49% 11.37% 4.46%

Summary

W. R. Berkley beats Safety Insurance Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines. It also provides workers' compensation, property casualty, general liability, professional liability, and excess and umbrella coverage insurance products, as well as coverages for technology, ambulatory surgery centers, chiropractors, and concierge physicians; accident and health insurance and reinsurance products; insurance for commercial risks; pollution liability and coverages to contractors, consultants, and owners; and liquor liability and inland marine coverage for small to medium-sized insureds. In addition, this segment offers directors and officers, and surety risk products, as well as products for life sciences and travel industries; coverage for excess liability, construction wrap-ups, and completed operations; cyber risk solutions; casualty, group life, and crime-related insurance products; personal lines insurance solutions, including home, condo/co-op, and collectibles; automobile, law enforcement, public officials and educator's legal, and employment practices liability, as well as incidental medical insurance products; and at-risk and alternative risk insurance program management services. The Reinsurance segment provides other insurance companies and self-insureds with assistance in managing their net risk through reinsurance on a portfolio basis through treaty reinsurance or on an individual basis through facultative reinsurance. W. R. Berkley Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

