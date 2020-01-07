Fire Lotto Price Up 226.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Fire Lotto token can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, TOPBTC and Livecoin. In the last week, Fire Lotto has traded up 226.1% against the dollar. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $177,949.00 and $219.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005798 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00343035 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002905 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013227 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00009540 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Fire Lotto Token Profile

Fire Lotto (FLOT) is a token. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery. The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, Livecoin and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

