FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FireEye in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised FireEye from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price objective on FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $17.59 on Tuesday. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The information security company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 20.06% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $225.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 6,256 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $105,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 405,101 shares in the company, valued at $6,858,359.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in FireEye by 153.8% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 262,428 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in FireEye by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,874 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in FireEye by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 81,300 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,390 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 248,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

