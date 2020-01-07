First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMBI. Stephens raised First Midwest Bancorp from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

FMBI stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.29. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $193.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,822,000 after buying an additional 206,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 384,593 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,043,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,309,000 after purchasing an additional 267,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,173,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,490,000 after purchasing an additional 193,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,081,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,147,000 after purchasing an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

