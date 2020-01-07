First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Up 1.6%

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $249.00 and last traded at $249.00, 315 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 14% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.58.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal and home equity loans.

