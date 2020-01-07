First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $682.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.65.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 1,428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,317 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,285,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,526,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First of Long Island by 1,413.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 83,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,172,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

