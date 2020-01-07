First Republic Bank (FRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $837.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Republic Bank to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $118.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.71 and its 200-day moving average is $101.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

