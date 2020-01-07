FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

FirstGroup (LON:FGP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.63) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 124.14 ($1.63).

FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 121.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37. FirstGroup has a 12-month low of GBX 86.55 ($1.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Matthew Gregory purchased 23,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($32,927.07). Insiders acquired a total of 23,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,939 over the last 90 days.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

