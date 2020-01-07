FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $306.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FLEETCOR’s top line continues to grow organically driven by increase in volume and revenues per transaction from certain of its payment programs. Acquisitions contribute to FLEETCOR’s top line growth. A strong balance sheet enables FLEETCOR pursue growth initiatives in the form of acquisitions and investments and continue rewarding shareholders. Consistent share repurchases boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. This might have impacted the company’s share price, which has outperformed its industry in the past year. However, higher interest expense is likely to weigh on the company’s bottom line. Global presence exposes FLEETCOR to foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Acquisitions results in integration risk. Seasonality is another concern.”

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FLT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $314.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.06.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $294.49. 45,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.12. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $184.26 and a 1-year high of $315.75.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.68 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1,371.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,955,000 after buying an additional 633,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,495,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,341,000 after purchasing an additional 402,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,346,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,332,000 after purchasing an additional 321,775 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,665,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,324,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,924,000 after purchasing an additional 141,974 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FleetCor Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.