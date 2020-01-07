Fmr Llc Sells 19,721 Shares of Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Stock

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) insider Fmr Llc sold 19,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $266,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ORTX opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. Orchard Therapeutics PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -1.06.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,915,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Cowen Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 3,035,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,312,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 830,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

