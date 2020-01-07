Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 2.60 Per Share

Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TUNE opened at GBX 673.60 ($8.86) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 607.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 545.66. The stock has a market cap of $391.44 million and a P/E ratio of 33.51. Focusrite has a 52-week low of GBX 395 ($5.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 681.10 ($8.96).

About Focusrite

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

