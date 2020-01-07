Ford Motor (NYSE:F) CEO James P. Hackett Sells 20,000 Shares

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.22. 1,911,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,506,470. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $33.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 1.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Ford Motor to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6,936.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,628,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $262,181,000 after purchasing an additional 25,264,307 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $99,934,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 151.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,741,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 301,331,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,082,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946,570 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

