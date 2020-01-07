Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortinet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.09.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total value of $265,859.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 207.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

