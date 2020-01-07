Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Cowen began coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie lowered FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 326,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.73. FOX has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FOX will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

