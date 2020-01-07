Frank Calderoni Sells 5,043 Shares of Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 5,043 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $272,372.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,142,810 shares in the company, valued at $61,723,168.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $1,549,500.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 50,025 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,751,375.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,434,000.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 49,957 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $2,361,966.96.

On Friday, October 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $1,312,200.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -32.03 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Anaplan Inc has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.47 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.75% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the second quarter worth $118,659,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the third quarter worth $907,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 6.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 33.7% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,198,000 after buying an additional 3,053,613 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anaplan by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

