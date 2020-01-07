Freestate Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $127.92. 5,714,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,117,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.58. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.14 and a 52 week high of $129.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.3363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

