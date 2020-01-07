Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.22 ($9.22).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

LON FRES opened at GBX 648 ($8.52) on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 592.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 696.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.12.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

