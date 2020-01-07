Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) Holdings Cut by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Frontline were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 55.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,865,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,971,000 after acquiring an additional 668,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 1,122.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 665,850 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 420.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 554,841 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 448,255 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,091,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 11,959.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 381,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 378,519 shares during the period. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

NYSE FRO opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Frontline Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -92.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Frontline had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $187.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Frontline’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on FRO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Frontline from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Frontline Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.