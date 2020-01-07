FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $61.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.57 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given FS Bancorp an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

FSBW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James cut FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

FSBW stock opened at $62.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.07. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.08 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.08.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.82 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total value of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,252 shares of company stock valued at $432,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 8.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

