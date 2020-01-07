FTB Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,658 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 64,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 60,148 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $115.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average of $106.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total value of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

