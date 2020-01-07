FTB Advisors Inc. Buys 1,988 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.27%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

