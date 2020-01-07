FTB Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,823 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.9% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period.

EFA stock opened at $69.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.16.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

