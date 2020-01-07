FTB Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.57.

Shares of PNC opened at $158.51 on Tuesday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,623 shares of company stock worth $28,044,817 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

