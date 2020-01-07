FTB Advisors Inc. Has $15.58 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FTB Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 1.1% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $15,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,480,588,000 after buying an additional 522,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 889.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Target by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $341,124,000 after buying an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,601,000 after buying an additional 842,348 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Nomura assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.19.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.13 and its 200 day moving average is $105.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

