FTB Advisors Inc. Has $18.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,064,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,336 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after acquiring an additional 488,372 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,110,000 after acquiring an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,312,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,085,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,098,000 after acquiring an additional 321,433 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $83.78 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4115 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

