FTB Advisors Inc. Has $8.13 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FTB Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $513,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $136.23 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $111.98 and a 12-month high of $137.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.1535 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

