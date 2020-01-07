FTB Advisors Inc. Has $9.75 Million Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $9,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.88. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $116.84 and a 12-month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

