FTB Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,723.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,051,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,525,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,398,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,879,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,699 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 63.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,692,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer set a $41.00 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

