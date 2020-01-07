FTB Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AFLAC by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,766,000 after purchasing an additional 245,370 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 412,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,862 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in AFLAC by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 86,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFLAC alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.82.

Shares of AFLAC stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,028.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,394,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.