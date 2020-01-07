FTB Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

FTB Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $3,067,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 95,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $110.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $96.52 and a 12-month high of $112.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

