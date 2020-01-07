FTB Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

FTB Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,537,000. BB&T Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,008,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after buying an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

In related news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,145 shares of company stock worth $4,038,543 in the last 90 days. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSN opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $94.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

